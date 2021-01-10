Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Madison man arrested for suspected ninth OWI, other offenses

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a 58-year-old Madison man for his suspected ninth OWI offense Saturday, among other offenses.

According to the Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6900 block of Seybold Rd. in the Town of Middleton late Saturday evening for a report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman.

Upon arrival the Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Melvin Davis left the area in a vehicle. Deputies located Davis a short distance away and arrested him.

Davis was taken to a local hospital where an evidentiary blood draw was obtained through a warrant. According to the Sheriff’s Office Davis was subsequently booked into the Dane Co. Jail for OWI - ninth offense, eluding, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery and a probation violation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina
(FILE) The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in...
Bodies identified in Town of Sun Prairie murder-suicide

Latest News

Accumulation of snow will be possible later this week on Thursday and Friday. These are the...
More Cloudiness, But Turning Milder this Week
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program...
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office
Program giving funds to allow Second Harvest to purchase from local growers extended
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat