Sheriff’s Office: Madison man arrested for suspected ninth OWI, other offenses

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a 58-year-old Madison man for his suspected ninth OWI offense Saturday, among other offenses.

According to the Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6900 block of Seybold Rd. in the Town of Middleton late Saturday evening for a report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman.

Upon arrival the Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Melvin Davis left the area in a vehicle. Deputies located Davis a short distance away and arrested him.

Davis was taken to a local hospital where an evidentiary blood draw was obtained through a warrant. According to the Sheriff’s Office Davis was subsequently booked into the Dane Co. Jail for OWI - ninth offense, eluding, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery and a probation violation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.