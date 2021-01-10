Middleton Police release results of impaired driving campaign

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department released the results from the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that ran between December 18 and New Year’s Day.

The Police Department says officers made 18 arrests of suspected impaired drivers during the two-week period in addition to other arrests and citations during traffic stops, inclduing:

Speeding violations (8)

Operating after revocation or suspension violations (17)

traffic sign or traffic light violation (1)

Drug arrests (8)

Felony arrests (3)

Warrent arrest (1)

“While the holiday ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign lasts about two weeks, our officers work throughout the year to help make our roadways & communities as safe as possible for everyone,” Sergeant Quamme said in a Facebook post Saturday.

MPD stresses in the post that impaired driving is preventable and that it is of the utmost importance to protect yourself and others when driving.

