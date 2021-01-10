Advertisement

Middleton Police release results of impaired driving campaign

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department released the results from the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that ran between December 18 and New Year’s Day.

The Police Department says officers made 18 arrests of suspected impaired drivers during the two-week period in addition to other arrests and citations during traffic stops, inclduing:

  • Speeding violations (8)
  • Operating after revocation or suspension violations (17)
  • traffic sign or traffic light violation (1)
  • Drug arrests (8)
  • Felony arrests (3)
  • Warrent arrest (1)

“While the holiday ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign lasts about two weeks, our officers work throughout the year to help make our roadways & communities as safe as possible for everyone,” Sergeant Quamme said in a Facebook post Saturday.

𝗘𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 ‘𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿’ 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗻 As part of state & national efforts to help keep...

Posted by Middleton Police Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

MPD stresses in the post that impaired driving is preventable and that it is of the utmost importance to protect yourself and others when driving.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina
(FILE) The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in...
Bodies identified in Town of Sun Prairie murder-suicide

Latest News

Accumulation of snow will be possible later this week on Thursday and Friday. These are the...
More Cloudiness, But Turning Milder this Week
Classes begin September 1st
Beloit College changes semester format to work around COVID
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program...
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office