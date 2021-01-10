More Clouds in the Forecast Today
Some sunshine is expected tomorrow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak high pressure will remain in control around here for today. This ridge will keep us precipitation-free, but is not strong enough to scour out the stubborn clouds that have been in place during most the past week.
Temperatures are expected to be near or a little above average today with highs anticipated in the upper 20s and lows tonight in the teens. The average high for today is 26, while the average low is 11.
A warming trend is on the way through the middle part of this week. Highs are expected to reach the middle 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Beginning tomorrow, some sunshine will make a return appearance as some breaks in the clouds are expected.
Partial sunshine will continue through the middle part of the week before a few more clouds fill in for Friday and Saturday. Any chances of precipitation this week will be low. We have a slight chance of a few flurries or snow showers Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.