More Clouds in the Forecast Today

Some sunshine is expected tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak high pressure will remain in control around here for today. This ridge will keep us precipitation-free, but is not strong enough to scour out the stubborn clouds that have been in place during most the past week.

Temperatures are expected to be near or a little above average today with highs anticipated in the upper 20s and lows tonight in the teens. The average high for today is 26, while the average low is 11.

A warming trend is on the way through the middle part of this week. Highs are expected to reach the middle 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Beginning tomorrow, some sunshine will make a return appearance as some breaks in the clouds are expected.

Another cloudy day for today but partial sunshine is expected beginning tomorrow and continuing through the middle of the week.(wmtv weather)

Partial sunshine will continue through the middle part of the week before a few more clouds fill in for Friday and Saturday. Any chances of precipitation this week will be low. We have a slight chance of a few flurries or snow showers Thursday and Friday.

