No. 1 Badger women’s hockey splits weekend series with No. 4 Ohio State after OT loss

After a 2-1 win on Friday, the No. 1 Badgers fall 2-1 to Ohio State in OT for its first loss in 2021.
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers were handed their first loss in 2021, 2-1 to No. 4 Ohio State.

Senior Daryl Watts scored the lone goal of the day for the Badgers to tie things up at 1 with four minutes left in the game and forced overtime.

Ohio State’s Liz Schepers scored with four minutes remaining in the 3-on-3 overtime to earn a 2-1 victory for the Buckeyes.

Kennedy Blair had a career-high 37 saves on Saturday while Darryl Watts finished with two goals in the weekend series.

The Badgers rest until Friday when they welcome Minnesota to LaBahn Arena for a Border Battle series.

