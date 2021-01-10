No. 12 Wisconsin men’s hockey ices No. 1 Minnesota’s perfect season with 3-1 win
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In their first game since December 4th the No. 12 Badgers returned to the ice in style with a 3-1 win over Minnesota which is the No. 1 ranked Gophers first loss of the season.
Robbie Beydoun totaled 35 saves and allowed just one goal against a team averaging 3.7 goals per game as the Badgers defeated Minnesota for a third straight time when the Gophers are ranked No. 1.
Linus Weissbach lit the lamp first with a second period goal off a Tarek Baker and Cole Caufield assist.
Baker, the Verona native, added to the Badgers lead with a goal of his own two-minutes into the third off a Sam Stange Assist.
Minnesota began to gain momentum in the third period when Sampo Ranta scored during a Gophers power play, but with the Badgers once again a man-down and Minnesota emptying the net, Owen Lindmark took an enforced error and cashed it in to seal the Badgers 3-1 win.
No. 12 Wisconsin is now 6-5 on the year and will face No. 1 Minnesota again tomorrow with a 4 P.M. puck drop.
