No. 12 Wisconsin men’s hockey ices No. 1 Minnesota’s perfect season with 3-1 win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In their first game since December 4th the No. 12 Badgers returned to the ice in style with a 3-1 win over Minnesota which is the No. 1 ranked Gophers first loss of the season.

Robbie Beydoun totaled 35 saves and allowed just one goal against a team averaging 3.7 goals per game as the Badgers defeated Minnesota for a third straight time when the Gophers are ranked No. 1.

Minnesota's Jack LaFontaine showing respect to #Badgers Robbie Beydoun after the UW goaltender had 35 saves against a Gophers team averaging 32 shots and 3.7 goals per game.@RobbieBeydoun30 @jack_lafontaine @BadgerMHockey pic.twitter.com/kWXZeCBeJU — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 10, 2021

Linus Weissbach lit the lamp first with a second period goal off a Tarek Baker and Cole Caufield assist.

#Badgers light the lamp first against #1 Minnesota. Linus Weissbach off the perfect feed from Tarek Baker gives #12 Wisconsin a 1-0 lead in the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/wxCCc6TbXw — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 9, 2021

Baker, the Verona native, added to the Badgers lead with a goal of his own two-minutes into the third off a Sam Stange Assist.

Sam Stange with the puck off his skate feeds it to Tarek Baker as he puts the #Badgers up by two over #1 Minnesota pic.twitter.com/qU41ictGZR — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 9, 2021

Minnesota began to gain momentum in the third period when Sampo Ranta scored during a Gophers power play, but with the Badgers once again a man-down and Minnesota emptying the net, Owen Lindmark took an enforced error and cashed it in to seal the Badgers 3-1 win.

What a stand by the #Badgers defense. Shorthanded and with the Gophers bringing on an extra skater, Owen Lindmark gets the empty netter to put this game away.



#12 Wisconsin in its first game since Dec 4th, defeats #1 Minnesota 3-1 handing the Gophers their first loss. pic.twitter.com/RM2klmlSwi — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 10, 2021

No. 12 Wisconsin is now 6-5 on the year and will face No. 1 Minnesota again tomorrow with a 4 P.M. puck drop.

