Advertisement

No. 12 Wisconsin men’s hockey ices No. 1 Minnesota’s perfect season with 3-1 win

Robbie Beydoun’s 35 saves secures No. 12 Badgers 3-1 win over No. 1 Minnesota
(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In their first game since December 4th the No. 12 Badgers returned to the ice in style with a 3-1 win over Minnesota which is the No. 1 ranked Gophers first loss of the season.

Robbie Beydoun totaled 35 saves and allowed just one goal against a team averaging 3.7 goals per game as the Badgers defeated Minnesota for a third straight time when the Gophers are ranked No. 1.

Linus Weissbach lit the lamp first with a second period goal off a Tarek Baker and Cole Caufield assist.

Baker, the Verona native, added to the Badgers lead with a goal of his own two-minutes into the third off a Sam Stange Assist.

Minnesota began to gain momentum in the third period when Sampo Ranta scored during a Gophers power play, but with the Badgers once again a man-down and Minnesota emptying the net, Owen Lindmark took an enforced error and cashed it in to seal the Badgers 3-1 win.

No. 12 Wisconsin is now 6-5 on the year and will face No. 1 Minnesota again tomorrow with a 4 P.M. puck drop.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina
(FILE) The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in...
Bodies identified in Town of Sun Prairie murder-suicide

Latest News

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an...
Packers will host Rams in NFC divisional round
No. 1 Badger women’s hockey splits weekend series with No. 4 Ohio State after OT loss
Friday night hoops
Prep Hoops Friday: Edgewood outlasts Fort Atkinson; Edgerton takes down Whitewater
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears...
Aaron Rodgers donates $500,000 to COVID-19 small-business relief fund