Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated

Charity Bratz says she’s feeling better now but won’t get the second dose
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A frontline worker with a history of allergies had a severe reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine. Doctors told her if she gets the second dose, she could die.

In a story you’ll only see on Action 2 News, Charity Bratz said despite her experience those who can get the vaccine need to do so in order to save lives.

Bratz is as a patient service representative at an Aurora Health clinic inside a Walgreens in Oshkosh.

She jumped at the chance to get the Covid-19 vaccine despite her allergic reactions to foods high in nickel.

Bratz said her allergy doctor gave her the greenlight for the shot.

“‘Well, some protection is better than none, especially with working in healthcare and being exposed to people with possible covid more often,’ so she said go ahead and get it but be prepared if you do react,” Bratz said.

Starting at the age of 21, Bratz became allergic to food high in nickel that includes leafy greens, soy, wheat, and anything in a can.

After receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, Bratz was taken to the emergency room for monitoring upon getting epinephrine to treat her negative reaction.

“Things seemed fine, about five minutes into it I started to feel a bit of a thickening in my throat, and then 15 minutes into it my throat was starting to close off,” Bratz said. “I was having trouble breathing. I was having trouble talking and being understood.”

Bratz has had 38 severe allergic reactions in her life. Per her doctor, she will skip the second dose.

Although her body had that response to the Moderna vaccine, Bratz remains steadfast in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus because it helps protect people like her who have allergies.

“If other people get their vaccinations, then that’s going to protect people like myself because it’ll slow the spread of covid and it will reduce my risk of catching it from someone else,” Bratz said.

Action 2 News has previously spoken to health experts, such as Prevea Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ashok Rai, on allergic reactions.

“There’s really a very, very tiny window, much less than half a percent, that shouldn’t get the second shot. And those are people who have a severe allergic reaction to the shot requiring medical intervention, such as an EpiPen. Those people we need to watch for the second shot,” Dr. Rai said.

