Prep Hoops Friday: Edgewood outlasts Fort Atkinson; Edgerton takes down Whitewater

Edgewood girl’s win its second straight game, 69-38 over Fort Atkinson - Edgerton runs past Whitewater with 59-40 win
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood girl’s basketball made it two straight victories with a 69-38 win over Fort Atkinson.

After Tyla Staude and Taylor Marquart hit a couple threes for the Blackhawks, the Crusaders attacked inside led by Sarah Lazar and Amber Grosse to earn the 31 point victory.

Despite a late push by Whitewater led by Wyatt Nickels and Jake Martin, the Edgerton Crimson Tide held on for a 19 points win.

