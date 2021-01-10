Advertisement

Several arrested after armed standoff with Kenosha police

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha police say several people were arrested early Sunday and several weapons were seized after a standoff that occured when police responded to reports of gunfire.

Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a release that one of the officers responding to the call shortly after midnight Sunday saw a group of people outside the home and at least one person fire a handgun into the air. The people fled inside when the officer identified himself.

The suspects were eventually arrested with help from the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team.

Police say they do not believe the incident has any connection to protests relating to Tuesday’s decision by a prosecutor to decline charges against the Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina
(FILE) The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in...
Bodies identified in Town of Sun Prairie murder-suicide

Latest News

Accumulation of snow will be possible later this week on Thursday and Friday. These are the...
More Cloudiness, But Turning Milder this Week
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program...
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office
Program giving funds to allow Second Harvest to purchase from local growers extended
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat