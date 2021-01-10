Sun Prairie Police investigating after man reportedly shot his own leg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old man is in stable condition after he reportedly shot himself in the leg early Sunday morning.

The Sun Prairie Police Department received a report at approximately 1:24 a.m that the man had a gunshot wound to his leg in the parking lot outside of 311 E. Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie.

Police say the initial investigation indicated that the 31-year-old man accidentally shot himself.

The subject was transported to an area hospital and his injuries are not considered life threatening.

This is an active investigation and officials say more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.

