Advertisement

Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly,...
San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in San Diego. Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.

Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them.

KSWB-TV tweeted video of counter demonstrators, most of them dressed in black and waving an antifa flag, throwing a folding chair and spraying a chemical irritant at a smaller group of people participating in the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

The station said in other instances, members of both groups shoved and threw objects at one another.

Police sent in dozens of officers in riot gear to separate the two groups. Police asked residents to stay away from the area and warned that those who refused to disperse may be cited or arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina
(FILE) The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in...
Bodies identified in Town of Sun Prairie murder-suicide

Latest News

The social media app Parler, used by many conservatives and supporters of President Donald...
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus...
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can’t be priests
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Some want Ariz. lawmakers removed from Congress for false claims about election, riot
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
First lady ‘disappointed’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot