Beloit College changes semester format to work around COVID

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The classic system of semesters is receiving a facelift at Beloit College, as the school works to find a new way to continue the school year during a pandemic.

The college adopted a Module semester system or Mods. Mods were first created when the school first when entirely virtual in the spring of 2020. Mods parse the typical semester into two halves, breaking the four class load into two classes for each half or Mod. This allows for a natural hinge in the season, where the school can turn everything virtual if needed. It also allows for a less chaotic turn for both students and faculty, when only two classes are going virtual instead of four.

The new format is working well enough to continue into the spring semester and has other colleges’ attention. Beloit hosted a conference on January 8th, with 80 faculty members from 18 colleges around the country gathering to expound on creative ways to change how education is delivered. The goal is to do more of what Beloit is already doing, finding creative ways to stay ready for any scenario that could potentially halt or alter a school year.

However, some solutions are working well enough to potentially change semesters at some colleges for good. And while the new system adopted in a time of need is doing its job, the dean at Beloit wouldn’t call it a success.

“I think it’s a way of stepping into this COVID moment and making it better than it would have been, but by no means do we call this thing a success in the sense that we’ve established the same type of learning environment that we had pre-COVID,” said Dean Eric Boynton.

He added that another goal of the conference is trying to find a better way to adjust new semester plans to find a closer plan that helps nurture a learning environment. Boynton also predicts that many changes created during the pandemic will stick around for the long haul.

