DOJ: Person of interest taken into custody in Green Co. newborn homicide

ALBANY, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have taken a person of interest in the death investigation of a newborn baby into custody in Green County, the Dept. of Justice released Monday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release.

Authorities released photos of a person walking in Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and asked the public to help them with their investigation by reviewing them. The DOJ asked that anyone who has seen this person or has information about them contact the Green County Sheriff’s Department at 608-328-9400.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the newborn girl reported missing in the Village of Albany was found dead Sunday.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, the child was born at home on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The father reportedly took the child from the home. Authorities started searching for the child on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The father told investigators he turned the infant over to an “unidentified third party,” and the child had not been seen since. The individual is said to be an acquaintance of the father.

Authorities say whoever took the child was reportedly driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox. They are no longer looking for that vehicle.

Authorities are seeking the public’s continued help in this investigation. Please review the below image(s) of a person walking in Albany on Tuesday, January 5. Anyone who saw this person walking on this date, or has any information about this person, is asked to contact the Green County Sheriff’s Department at 608-328-9400. (Department of Justice)

