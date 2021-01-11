Advertisement

Guard withdraws from Kenosha after charging decision

No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Guard has withdrawn from a southeastern Wisconsin city after protests over a decision not to charge a white police officer with shooting a Black man didn’t materialize.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Tuesday decided not to charge Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey for shooting Jacob Blake in the back this past summer.

The shooting sparked chaotic protests that went on for several nights. Authorities anticipated similar protests in the wake of the charging decision and Gov. Tony Evers sent 500 troops to the city.

But large-scale demonstrations didn’t happen and Evers announced Monday the troops have left the city.

Blake’s family scheduled a march through the city late Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Evers back Senate’s COVID-19 bill
Over 160k vaccine doses administered in Wis. as COVID-19 cases continue
Stephon Jordan
Missing Linden man found and is safe
Barb Reilly, medical assistant, receives her second dose today at Mercyhealth Hospital and...
Mercyhealth workers receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Barb Reilly, medical assistant, receives her second dose today at Mercyhealth Hospital and...
Mercyhealth workers receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine