Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are planning to introduce a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Donald Trump from office. If it passes, Pence would have 24 hours to respond before the House moves forward with impeachment.

The move by House Democrats, announced Sunday, came after a growing number of lawmakers called for the president to resign or be removed from office, blaming him for his role in inciting the violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“This president knew better, he encouraged people to come that day,” said U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin).

Some Democratic lawmakers have called on the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment.

I am calling for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. My full statement here: pic.twitter.com/Wjufg1cWAk — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 7, 2021

UW-Madison professor Mike Wagner explained this would require the vice president and a majority of cabinet members to agree the president can no longer carry out his duties.

“The vice president would become acting president if that took place,” Wagner said.

If the president disputes that, enacting the 25th Amendment could require the support of Congress. Wagner said the 25th Amendment has never been invoked in this context before.

“It’s an unknown because we haven’t done it,” he said.

Many Democrats, including Pocan, have also called for impeaching the president.

“To act in any other way would be disrespectful to our democracy and send the wrong signal for any future president,” he explained

The impeachment process is already in motion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues Sunday that the House would move forward with impeachment if the 25th Amendment is not enacted.

A simple majority in the House is needed to impeach, but a two-thirds majority of the Senate must vote to convict the president of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and remove him from office.

“It does not yet look like there are enough votes to convict,” Wagner said, though he added some Republicans have expressed a willingness to consider it.

Even without a conviction, Wagner said the president could still face consequences.

“The Senate could then vote by a lesser standard, a majority vote, to prevent the president from ever seeking federal office again,” he explained.

Not all lawmakers support these efforts. In a statement, Representative Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin) voiced his opposition, saying in part, “What we need right now is leaders to tone down their actions, not enflame the situation.”

The impeachment process can still continue even after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. House Democrats have said they might wait to send articles of impeachment to the Senate until after the first 100 days of Biden’s administration, so Congress can first take up parts of the new president’s agenda.

Right now, at least two Republican lawmakers have joined Democratic colleagues and called on the president to step down.

Democrats are expected to introduce articles of impeachment in the House Monday and hold a vote later that week. If the vote passes, President Trump would be the only president in history to be impeached twice.

