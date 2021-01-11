Advertisement

Madison mayor: UK COVID-19 variant ‘very likely’ in Wisconsin

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Monday it is “very likely” that the new strain of COVID-19 first detected in the United Kingdom is “very likely” in Wisconsin, after it was reported in Minnesota over the weekend.

“Specimens were confirmed from five residents of four Twin City metro area counties,” she said. “So it’s very likely that this new, more transmissible variant of the virus is here in Wisconsin.”

Mayor Rhodes Conway said in a news conference that residents need to keep up with all of their protective measures against COVID-19 in order to keep the community safe.

KEYC reported that the Minnesota Department of Health announced the identification of the UK variant on Saturday.

The cases range in age from 15 to 37 years, according to a news release. None of the patients have been hospitalized.

Two cases reported international travel, one did not travel and the others have unknown travel history.

Health officials said in the release that it is still too early to know what kind of impact this variant strain may have in Minnesota.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the fast-moving new variant of the virus is 70% more transmissible than existing strains. He also stressed “there’s no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

PHMDC discusses new public health order

