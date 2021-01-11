Madison police investigate shooting on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one man to the hospital Sunday evening.

Police officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue around 6:20 p.m after a caller told authorities he had been shot.

MPD and MFD responded and found a man with a single gunshot wound. Police say he was transported in stable condition to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information on this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

