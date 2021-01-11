Advertisement

Man seriously injured after struck by car driven by 16-year-old

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BERLIN, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Saturday after the Berlin Police Department says he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk.

According to a news release, Berlin Police were called to the crash around 11 p.m. on Broadway Street near Pierce Street.

Officers say a Chevrolet Malibu with two people inside was driving eastbound on Broadway Street when it struck the 52-year old man. Berlin EMS took the pedestrian to Theda Care Berlin Hospital for serious injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle, including a 16-year-old male driver, were not injured.

Berlin Police say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor for the driver in the crash. Officers also believe the pedestrian was within the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Berlin PD will hold off on releasing names of the people involved while they notify the family. Berlin Police are still investigating this incident.

Broadway Street was closed for about four hours after the crash, officers added.

Berlin Police were assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Berlin EMS and Expert Towing.

