Mild through midweek, then a chance of snow and turning colder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first half of the workweek will be quiet and mild, at least for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day this week. The midweek warm-up won’t last long, though. Our next big weather maker will bring in a chance of frozen precipitation and a chilly blast by the end of the workweek.

Next Big Weather Maker - Thursday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

This evening and overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low chance of snow flurries and freezing drizzle. Patchy fog could also develop late tonight into Tuesday morning, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the lower to mid 20s. The wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Future Visibility - Tuesday 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and mild. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Any fog that develops Tuesday morning should be long gone by Tuesday afternoon. There may even be a few peaks of sunshine around Tuesday afternoon. The wind will be out of the west at around 5 mph.

Tuesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few places could even flirt with 40 degrees.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker could impact the area before the end of the workweek. An area of low pressure and cold front will likely impact the area Thursday through Friday. There will be a chance of a wintry mix on Thursday. Any chance of a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow will transition into all snow Thursday night. Snow chances could continue Friday through Friday night. Our snow chances should be gone by Saturday morning. Even though this isn’t going to be a big snowstorm, there will be the potential for light snowfall accumulations late Thursday through Friday. High temperatures will go from the mid 30s on Thursday to the upper 20s on Friday.

Next Big Weather Maker - Early Thoughts (WMTV NBC15)

The weekend looks quiet and seasonably cold. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the lower to mid 20s. Overnight lows will be in the teens. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

