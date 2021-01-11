Advertisement

More Cloudiness, But Turning Milder this Week

A little light snow is expected later this week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet, but cloudy conditions are expected to continue through the first part of this week. High pressure located to the south is not going to be strong enough to break the stubborn stratus-type clouds that are in place across the region. A weak trough will move through the area today and kick up the southwesterly winds. They will get into the 10-15 mph range with gusts to 25 mph.

Very little sunshine is expected this week. Our best chance of seeing the sun will be during...
Very little sunshine is expected this week. Our best chance of seeing the sun will be during the midday and afternoon Tuesday. There are chances of snow later in the week.(wmtv weather)

There is some hope for a bit of sunshine Tuesday as slightly drier air punches in. Skies will become partly sunny through the midday and afternoon after some lingering morning cloudiness. Temperatures will turn milder through the middle of the week as a warm front moves through. Highs will bounce into the middle 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Accumulation of snow will be possible later this week on Thursday and Friday. These are the...
Accumulation of snow will be possible later this week on Thursday and Friday. These are the preliminary forecast snow totals through Saturday morning.(wmtv weather)

By the end of the workweek, chances of snow make their way back into the forecast. We have a 30% chance of snow both Thursday and Friday. Forecast snow totals are in the 1/2 inch to 2 inch range over the southern part of the state. There are still considerable variations between the models on both strength and track of the system. The NBC15 First Alert weather team will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina
(FILE) The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in...
Bodies identified in Town of Sun Prairie murder-suicide

Latest News

After a dreary start to the work week, a rain/snow mix may descend on Wisconsin this Thursday.
After a dreary start, this week appears a bit more active
Another cloudy day for today but partial sunshine is expected beginning tomorrow and continuing...
More Clouds in the Forecast Today
Clouds remain for the entire weekend. A passing disturbance may bring a few light flurries and...
Only glimpses of sunshine this weekend
Weekend Forecast - Hardly any breaks in the clouds