More Cloudiness, But Turning Milder this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet, but cloudy conditions are expected to continue through the first part of this week. High pressure located to the south is not going to be strong enough to break the stubborn stratus-type clouds that are in place across the region. A weak trough will move through the area today and kick up the southwesterly winds. They will get into the 10-15 mph range with gusts to 25 mph.

Very little sunshine is expected this week. Our best chance of seeing the sun will be during the midday and afternoon Tuesday. There are chances of snow later in the week. (wmtv weather)

There is some hope for a bit of sunshine Tuesday as slightly drier air punches in. Skies will become partly sunny through the midday and afternoon after some lingering morning cloudiness. Temperatures will turn milder through the middle of the week as a warm front moves through. Highs will bounce into the middle 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Accumulation of snow will be possible later this week on Thursday and Friday. These are the preliminary forecast snow totals through Saturday morning. (wmtv weather)

By the end of the workweek, chances of snow make their way back into the forecast. We have a 30% chance of snow both Thursday and Friday. Forecast snow totals are in the 1/2 inch to 2 inch range over the southern part of the state. There are still considerable variations between the models on both strength and track of the system. The NBC15 First Alert weather team will provide updates as they become available.

