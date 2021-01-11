Advertisement

More hospital beds open as 1,456 COVID-19 cases reported

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Dane County ordered a new public health order on Monday, the Department of Health Services reports that 1,456 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to DHS’ daily COVID-19 dashboard, this brings the new total cases in the state to 508,346. The total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 500,000 on Friday.

This brings the new seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state to 2,915.

DHS noted that 56 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized since the previous report, bringing the total number current hospitalizations to 973. There has been an increase in available hospital beds over the weekend. On Sunday, DHS reported that 83% of hospital beds were full. Hospital beds are at 79% capacity currently.

There are also 219 patients in the ICU due to COVID-19, DHS noted.

The state’s top health agency added that five people have died from COVID-19 since the last update.

