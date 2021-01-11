Advertisement

MPD: Suspects flee after disturbance with gun at Madison hotel

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People involved in a disturbance with a gun at a Madison hotel fled Saturday before officers could arrive, the Madison Police Department reports.

Officers were called to the incident at 6:10 a.m. at the Howard Johnson on 3841 East Washington Avenue, according to an incident report.

MPD says the suspects fled the building before authorities arrived. Investigators found bullet casings and fragments left in the hotel room, but noted that they didn’t find any property damage from gunfire.

MPD added that there are no known injuries and everyone involved knows each other.

Officers are still investigating this incident. They did not give a description of the people involved in this case.

