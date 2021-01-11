National Guard activated to protect Wisconsin statehouse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard has been activated to help protect the State Capitol during potential protests over the presidential election in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he will deploy troops to Madison as the city prepares for any demonstrations in the coming days.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Guard members being activated are part of its Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force, which is trained specifically to be ready to respond quickly. State officials did not detail how many members would be called in, nor did they detail timelines or movements, citing security concerns.

“Once again, our state has asked our Citizen Soldiers in the Wisconsin National Guard to answer the call to keep our state, its citizens, and its institutions safe,” Adjutant Gen. Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said. “We ask a lot of our troops who must take leave from their civilian employers and their families, and I’m proud of the sacrifices they make on a daily basis to serve their fellow citizens.”

While not getting into specifics over tactics and procedures, the Governor’s Office did note that they will be acting in a support role for the Capitol Police Dept. Earlier in the day, the Madison Police Dept. told NBC15 it had increased its staffing capacity to ensure enough officers would be available.

Crews were also out Monday afternoon boarding up the windows along the first floor of the statehouse as precaution.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests in all 50 state capitals as well as in Washington D.C. between January 16 and, at least, January 20, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, an internal FBI bulletin warned, as of Sunday, that the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press. Investigators believe some of the people are members of extremist groups, the officials said. The bulletin was first reported by ABC.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to one official. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

