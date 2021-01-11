Packers will host Rams in NFC divisional round

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the New Orleans Saints ending the Chicago Bears’ season, that means the Packers will seek gold against the NFL’s top scoring defense.

The Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams for a 3:35 CT kickoff on Saturday, January 16. The game will be televised on FOX.

The matchup is set. #Packers will host the Rams in the NFC Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3:35 p.m. CT at Lambeau Field 📰: https://t.co/OlUpuxQ4im#PackersUnited | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4llPHiZn4x — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 11, 2021

The Packers have the NFL’s #1 scoring offense averaging 31.8 points per game while the Los Angeles Rams allow an NFL best 18.5 points per game.

The Packers and Rams have met in the postseason twice before, splitting the two meetings.

Green Bay beat LA in the 1967 Western Conference Championship, 28-7, at Milwaukee County Stadium. When the Rams were in St. Louis, they hosted the Packers in the 2001 NFC Divisional round and beat Green Bay, 45-17.

The Rams beat the Packers 29-27 in 2018 in Los Angeles, current Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur was the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator that season.

LaFleur was Rams current head coach, Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator for the 2017 season. Los Angeles averaged a then NFL best 29.9 points per game that season.

