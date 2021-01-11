PHMDC issues new public health order, raises outdoor gathering limits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Public Health Madison & Dane County have issued a new order, Emergency Order #12, set to begin Jan. 13.

The order mirrors much of the previous order, Emergency Order #11. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed so long as masks are worn and physical distancing guidelines are followed.

Additionally, the order allows outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people—a 25 person increase from the previous order—with physical distancing. Health officials say the new order comes as COVID-19 cases remain high in the county.

“The number of people being diagnosed with COVID-19 remains very high and new, more contagious virus variants are circulating in the world and United States,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We know spending time outside with others is less risky than spending time together inside, so we have raised gathering limits outside in recognition of this research.”

The order will be in effect for 28 days, expiring Feb. 10. Though small gatherings are allowed, health officials say it is still safest to only gather with members of your household.

Restaurants are still limited 25 percent capacity for indoor dining under the new order, while other businesses remain limited to 50 percent capacity.

Face masks will continue to be required in public, and when visiting other households.

“We are experiencing a post-holiday increase in cases, so it is important to prioritize the health and safety of our community so it doesn’t become a larger surge. I know everyone is excited about the progress we are making on vaccine distribution, but we need to maintain our vigilance,” said Satya Rhodes-Conway, City of Madison Mayor.

