“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat

The Dane Co. funding allows Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to purchase food from local growers.
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When business slowed down during the pandemic, the growing did not stop on Cassie Noltnerwyss’ organic vegetable farm.

“All of us were going, ‘oh my gosh, what are we going to do?’ There’s no farmers markets- these restaurants are going to be closed,” she said.

Noltnerwyss, the co-owner of Crossroads Community Farm in Cross Plains, said they were one of the lucky ones, but many small area farms like hers faced a tough season ahead.

“We would have been OK, but we would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields,” she said.

Part of her steadiness this season, came from the Emergency Food Pandemic Response Program. Starting in April, Dane Co. funds allowed Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to purchase product from more than 24 area growers like Noltnerwyss.

On Friday, the Dane Co. board officially approved a $5 million dollar extension to keep the program going through July 31. The initial $8 million agreement that started in April was originally supposed to expire Dec. 31.

“We have sold more food this season, than we’ve sold in our entire career,” Noltnerwyss said.

Kris Tazelaar, the director of marketing and communications with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said over 2 million pounds of food was produced and delivered as a result of the initial funding. He said it has helped bolster their food supply, and the need is not going away.

“From the middle of March to the end of November we actually distributed over 14 million pounds of food, and that is 55 percent more than we did in the same time period last year,” he said.

Noltnerwyss said she hopes the program is a sign of a greater partnership in the making and proves smaller farms can compete with larger distributors to meet the needs of the community.

“Even when Covid is over, there are still people who are incredibly vulnerable, and they still deserve fresh healthy food,” she said.

