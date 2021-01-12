Advertisement

$30 million awarded to Wis. early care, education systems

Child care provider Pat Alexander helps children, Isaiah, left, and Hector, right, identify...
Child care provider Pat Alexander helps children, Isaiah, left, and Hector, right, identify various types of dinosaurs at her child care center in Elk Grove, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(KNOE)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was awarded $30 million Tuesday to help create a council to ensure that the state’s early care and education system are more responsive to children’s needs.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson announced the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Renewal, which will be allocated evenly over the next three years.

The governor noted that Wisconsin’s success is “directly aligned” with the health of early care and education.

“The first five years are essential to the future success of our young learners, and we don’t get a do-over,” Gov. Evers said. “The ongoing pandemic continues to sharpen our focus on our early care system and its the importance to our economy and society.”

In addition to provide the Equity Advisory Council to strengthen family and provider input, the grant will also fund a Workforce Grant to allow local public-private strategies to increase compensation. Gov. Evers said this will help create a path to recruitment within the early care and education workforce.

The grant is based on a strategic plan from DCF, the Department of Public Instruction, and others. It includes feedback from early care systems and education stakeholders.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at...
U.S. Congressman says Wisconsin Act 10 protests are incomparable to Capitol Hill violence

Latest News

The Wisconsin National Guard is being deployed to Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration.
Wisconsin National Guard deployed to help protect the nation’s capital
122 more Wisconsinites hospitalized for COVID-19
WILL threatens lawsuit over racial quotas for Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board
Albany United Methodist Church
Albany Pastor calls for community-wide change following murder of newborn girl
National Guard logo
Wisconsin National Guard stresses martial law rumors are false