Antetokounmpo, Bucks pull away late to beat Magic 121-99

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) tries to get control of a loose ball between...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) tries to get control of a loose ball between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, bak left, center Nikola Vucevic (9) and forward Aaron Gordon, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence because of a minor back injury and scored 22 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-99.

Antetokounmpo started slowly and battled through second-half foul trouble before coming alive in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee won a second straight and beat Orlando for a fifth consecutive time in the regular season.

Khris Middleton finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, while reserve Bobby Portis played well for a second straight game, scoring 20 points.

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 13 rebounds to lead the short-handed Magic, who have lost three straight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

