Advertisement

DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend starts this Saturday

There will be one more in June too.
Ice fishing
Ice fishing(KFYR-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend will be a great time for people in Wisconsin to discover the joys of fishing.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources declared Jan. 16-17 its Winter Free Fishing Weekend, allowing everyone to cast a line regardless if they have a license or trout stamp.

Fishing will be allowed at all bodies of water where there is an open season, DNR explained. Spring trout ponds are off-limits, however, and more information on trout regulations are available here.

The agency noted all other fishing regulates, including the number and size of the fish, do apply. DNR does publish safe eating guidelines for anglers who plan to keep their catch.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all special events surrounding the weekend have been canceled. The agency reminds people that doesn’t mean they can’t go out with friends and family.

DNR officials are cautioning people who plan to tread out onto the ice that they need to be careful. They recommend telling someone before heading out and have more safety guidelines here.

“Be aware of the honeycomb effect, which occurs after freeze-thaw-freeze conditions and weakens the ice. Check with local bait shops for current ice conditions where you plan to fish,” they said.

Anyone without a license or hasn’t had one for more than 10 years and is ready to get back into it can obtain a First-time/Welcome back license for just $5. More information about purchasing a fishing license is available here.

There will be one more free fishing weekend this year, running June 5-6.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) tries to get control of a loose ball between...
Antetokounmpo, Bucks pull away late to beat Magic 121-99
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an...
Packers will host Rams in NFC divisional round
No. 12 Wisconsin men’s hockey ices No. 1 Minnesota’s perfect season with 3-1 win
No. 1 Badger women’s hockey splits weekend series with No. 4 Ohio State after OT loss