Emergency fund announced to prevent Dane Co. evictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $16.2 million emergency fund announced Tuesday will help prevent people from being evicted in the Dane County community.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Tenant Resource Center Executive Director Robin Sereno announced the aid package in hopes that it will continue to help those who are struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last thing we want people to worry about is whether or not they will lose their home and need to uproot their family for no longer being able to afford housing,” Parisi said. “We are committed to getting this funding out to door as quickly as possible to help tenants throughout Dane County get the assistance they need to keep the place they call home.”

According to a news release, the assistance is tied into resources like housing counseling, education for landlords on federal mortgage protection and case management from the Tenant Resource Center.

Ninety percent of the assistance must be allocated to rental assistance, which is required by the federal government. Local officials have some discretion for the remaining 10% of funding.

Additional federal stipulation includes eligibility requirements for the aid. Those who currently make as much or less than the median area income are eligible. Tenants also must show loss of income and risk of homelessness to be eligible.

Mayor Rhodes Conway said she will meet this month with the Common Council to plan how community partners will be selected.

“I anticipate using at least 90% of available funds for direct rental assistance with the balance going to support the work of community partners and other services that promote housing stability,” Rhodes-Conway said.

A resolution to approve the contract with Tenant Resource Center will be introduced over the coming weeks, the county noted. The earliest it could be approved is Jan. 21 during the Dane County Board meeting.

The federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire on January 31.

