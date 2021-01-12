Evers back Senate’s COVID-19 bill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is pledging to sign the state senate’s version of a COVID-19 relief package, calling the deal that was reached with Republican lawmakers “a good start.”

“I’ve been grateful to work together with Republican Majority Leader LeMahieu to find common ground and pass a bill on COVID-19 that reflects a good faith effort in compromise and bipartisanship,” the Democratic governor said.

Evers and Republican legislative leaders had been trying to hammer out a compromise package for weeks to no avail before reaching Tuesday’s bargain.

Although it's not the COVID compromise we originally proposed, AB 1 as amended by the Senate is a good start to support our state’s response to this pandemic. The Assembly should pass AB 1 as it was amended today and send it to my desk for my signature without delay. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 12, 2021

Assembly Republicans passed a bill last week, but Evers opposes it and the Senate’s version scales back some of its more controversial measures.

They removed provisions that would prohibit local health officials from ordering businesses closed for more than two weeks at a time and block mandatory vaccination

The compromise legislation would still have to pass the Assembly before reaching the governor’s desk, which Evers urges they should do “without delay.”

