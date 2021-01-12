Advertisement

Evers back Senate’s COVID-19 bill

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is pledging to sign the state senate’s version of a COVID-19 relief package, calling the deal that was reached with Republican lawmakers “a good start.”

“I’ve been grateful to work together with Republican Majority Leader LeMahieu to find common ground and pass a bill on COVID-19 that reflects a good faith effort in compromise and bipartisanship,” the Democratic governor said.

Evers and Republican legislative leaders had been trying to hammer out a compromise package for weeks to no avail before reaching Tuesday’s bargain.

Assembly Republicans passed a bill last week, but Evers opposes it and the Senate’s version scales back some of its more controversial measures.

They removed provisions that would prohibit local health officials from ordering businesses closed for more than two weeks at a time and block mandatory vaccination

The compromise legislation would still have to pass the Assembly before reaching the governor’s desk, which Evers urges they should do “without delay.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated

Latest News

Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
Wisconsin man arrested after being part of Capitol riot
Over 160k vaccine doses administered in Wis. as COVID-19 cases continue
Stephon Jordan
Missing Linden man found and is safe
Barb Reilly, medical assistant, receives her second dose today at Mercyhealth Hospital and...
Mercyhealth workers receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose