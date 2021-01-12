Advertisement

Final NBC15 Share Your Holidays meal reveal on Wednesday

NBC15 Share Your Holidays final meal reveal will air LIVE during NBC15 News at 6 on Wednesday
NBC15 Share Your Holidays final meal reveal will air LIVE during NBC15 News at 6 on Wednesday
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This year, NBC15 asked its largest goal yet for its annual Share Your Holidays campaign.

On Wednesday during NBC15 News at 6, we will find out if we were able to meet our five million meal goal with your help.

Because of you, a total of 4.37 million meals were raised at the end of our Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon on Dec. 9.

The campaign continued to raise meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin through Dec. 31 with online donations and Check Out Hunger.

This year, the need was greater than ever with the coronavirus pandemic.

From Mar. 15, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021, more than 13.2 million meals have been distributed by Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Compared to 2019, they have distributed 56 percent more food in 2020. They have seen a 40 percent in the number of food insecure people in southwestern Wisconsin.

Right now, one in nine are facing hunger.

Because of you, they are not alone in their struggles with hunger.

We are just one day away from announcing the final meal count for the 25th NBC15 Madison Share Your Holidays campaign....

Posted by Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

