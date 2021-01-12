Advertisement

Gov. Evers orders flags to half staff for fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officers

(WSFA)
By Gretchen Gerlach and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to half staff beginning immediately Monday and ending Jan. 13 at sunsent as a sign of respct for two United States Capitol Police Offcers who died last week.

The order applies to the flag of the United State and the flag of the State of Wisconsin at all buildings, grounds and military installlations of the State of Wisconsin.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters.” During the struggle, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities on Sunday announced the death of 51-year-old United States Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood. Two people familiar with the matter said Liebengood’s death was an apparent suicide. Officer Liebengood had been assigned to the Senate Division and was with the department since 2005. He is the son of a former Senate sergeant-at-arms.

As of Monday it is not clear whether Liebengood’s death was connected to Wednesday’s events. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated

Latest News

Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
Wisconsin man arrested after being part of Capitol riot
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Evers back Senate’s COVID-19 bill
Over 160k vaccine doses administered in Wis. as COVID-19 cases continue
Stephon Jordan
Missing Linden man found and is safe
Barb Reilly, medical assistant, receives her second dose today at Mercyhealth Hospital and...
Mercyhealth workers receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose