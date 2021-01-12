Gov. Evers orders flags to half staff for fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to half staff beginning immediately Monday and ending Jan. 13 at sunsent as a sign of respct for two United States Capitol Police Offcers who died last week.

The order applies to the flag of the United State and the flag of the State of Wisconsin at all buildings, grounds and military installlations of the State of Wisconsin.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters.” During the struggle, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities on Sunday announced the death of 51-year-old United States Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood. Two people familiar with the matter said Liebengood’s death was an apparent suicide. Officer Liebengood had been assigned to the Senate Division and was with the department since 2005. He is the son of a former Senate sergeant-at-arms.

As of Monday it is not clear whether Liebengood’s death was connected to Wednesday’s events. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

