Gov. Evers to deliver virtual State of the State address

Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers will deliver the 2021 State of the State address virtually Tuesday night.

Gov. Evers said the unprecedented move is consistent with his recommendations to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic and limit interactions and gatherings.

“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households,” said Gov. Evers in a letter to legislative leaders. “As you both know, I believe elected leaders must lead by example.”

Governors have historically given both the State of the State and the state budget address in the state Assembly chamber to joint gatherings of the Legislature, members of the Supreme Court, the governor’s Cabinet and other guests.

The address will take place at 7 p.m. and you can watch it on NBC15′s Facebook page.

Follow NBC15 for a preview in our early shows and tune in to our newscast at 10 as after the address has wrapped up.

