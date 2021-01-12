Gov. Evers to deliver virtual State of the State address

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers will deliver the 2021 State of the State address virtually Tuesday night.

Gov. Evers said the unprecedented move is consistent with his recommendations to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic and limit interactions and gatherings.

“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households,” said Gov. Evers in a letter to legislative leaders. “As you both know, I believe elected leaders must lead by example.”

Governors have historically given both the State of the State and the state budget address in the state Assembly chamber to joint gatherings of the Legislature, members of the Supreme Court, the governor’s Cabinet and other guests.

