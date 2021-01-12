Janesville warns of phone scammers posed as city employees

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville is warning residents of scam callers Tuesday who have posed as city employees to gain people’s personal information.

According to a news release, the Janesville Police Department received multiple reports about these scammers asking for people’s social security numbers.

The City also noted that the callers are using false caller IDs, a method known as “spoofing,” to appear to have a Janesville phone number.

The City emphasized that they will not call residents and ask for their social security number. They also urged residents to never give their personal information to people over the phone who they do not know.

Those who believe they were the target of a scam should call the Janesville PD non-emergency line at (608) 757-2244.

