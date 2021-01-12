Madison to donate $250K to The Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison city leaders plan to donate a quarter-million dollars to help build a new cultural center to designed to celebrate Dane County’s Black community as well as Black achievements across the state and nation.

Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and City Council President Sheri Carter teamed up for a resolution for the City to pledge the funds for the development of The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, which is to be built on Madison’s South Side. A City spokesperson described the gift as part of its effort to support small businesses owned by people of color.

“I am pleased the City will play a role in promoting and establishing The Center for Black Excellence and Culture. This is an important way for us to support, honor and promote our Black community, its leaders and businesses,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The funding is expected to help pay for pre-development work the City described as “crucial” to helping The Center establish its identity. During this period, administrators will develop their project strategy and community outreach as well as settle on the architectural design and site development.

A capital fundraising campaign is planned for the near future to help the project, which will be located near the Park Street entrance, stay on track for a 2022 opening.

“This funding serves as a representation of the City’s commitment to acknowledging and empowering its Black community,” pastor of Fountain of Life Covenant Church Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, Jr. said. “We’re grateful to Mayor Rhodes-Conway and the City of Madison for embracing The Center’s mission to uplift and nurture generations of Black excellence.”

The donation will come from the City’s new Small Business Equity Recovery program. Created in October, the initiative is designed to offer funding and support for small businesses owned by people of color, the City explained.

