Mercyhealth workers receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

Caption
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health care workers at Mercyhealth in Janesville received their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the hospital announced.

According to a news release, the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the virus after the second dose among people who have not been infected previously.

The vaccine process started at 6 a.m. and will continue through the end of the week, the hospital said.

Mercyhealth explained that they received their first shipment of the vaccine on Dec. 22, which were given to category 1A health care workers.

Rock County Health Department, Mercyhealth and other health care systems are currently working to make a plan for distribution to the general public.

The hospital urged residents to stay healthy and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

