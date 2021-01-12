Midweek warm-up comes before a round of light snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two big weather headlines this week is the midweek warm-up and the potential for a round of light snow Thursday through Friday. Wednesday is looking like the warmest day this week. Highs on Wednesday could be 10 degrees above average for this time of year. As we wrap up the workweek, our next big weather will impact the area and will likely bring in a round of light snow and a chilly blast. It’s going to feel more like January this weekend.

A slow-moving storm system will likely bring in a round of light snow Thursday through Friday. (WMTV NBC15)

The areas of low-lying clouds and fog should be gone by this afternoon. The rest of the day should feature a fair amount of sunshine. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The sun has even started to shine across our western counties. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s, which is above average for this time of year. The average high temperature for Madison on January 12 is 26 degrees.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and quiet. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s. Keep in mind, the average low for Madison is 11 degrees.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day this week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will also be a mostly cloudy day. Despite the clouds, not much precipitation is expected.

High Temperatures Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be a cloudy and mild January day. (WMTV NBC15)

A slow-moving storm system will impact the area Thursday through Friday. The precipitation could start out as a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow and then turn into all snow late Thursday through Thursday night. Snow chances could continue through Friday. Light snowfall accumulations and minor travel impacts will be possible during this time. With a lack moisture, this does not look like it’s going to be a major snowstorm for south central Wisconsin. The falling snow should be long gone by the time you wake up on Saturday.

A slow-moving storm system will likely bring in a round of light snow and minor travel impacts to the area Thursday - Friday. (WMTV NBC15)

The end of the workweek and this weekend will not be nearly as warm. High temperatures on Friday will only be near 30 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will be more seasonable. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 20s. A few snow flurries could fly towards the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week. It's going to feel more like January this weekend. (WMTV NBC15)

M.L.King Day looks like it’s going to be mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.