Mineral Point man accused of smashing into a building for the second time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A hit-and-run suspect is accused of crashing into a Darlington building on Thursday night, less than three years after he crashed into another building in the city.

According to police, Robin Fries was behind the wheel of a burgundy Ford pickup around 5:23 p.m. that night when the truck crashed through the glass doorway at Piggly Wiggly Plaza and then drove off. Police chief Jason King noted that the incident caused significant damage.

Officers spotted the truck, itself notably damaged, driving down Main Street, in Darlington, and stopped it, King continued. The 43-year-old Fries was cited on counts of:

Hit-and-run;

Reckless driving;

Operating without insurance, and;

Failure to notify police of an accident

King added that Fries’ case was also referred to the Dept. of Transportation’s Medical Review Section to determine if his license should be revoked.

In August 2018, Fries ran into the Dollar General in Darlington, causing $18,000 in damages, the chief explained. In that instance, he was found guilty of reckless driving and failing to keep his vehicle under control.

Piggly-Wiggly Plaza suffered significant damage when a truck crashed through the glass door of the building. (Darlington Police Dept.)

correction: A previous version of this story indicated Fries was arrested in connection with the incident, based on information provided by the police dept. The agency later clarified that he was only cited.

