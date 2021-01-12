Morning Sunshine, then Increasing Clouds Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overnight we have had some drier air mix into the lower levels of the atmosphere and the clouds have cleared over a good deal of the southern part of the state. We will start the day with sunshine, but an increase in clouds is expected through the late morning and afternoon. High temperatures today will be on the mild side with readings in the middle 30s this afternoon.

Mild temperatures will continue Wednesday with highs well into the 30s but a considerable amount of cloudiness will be seen as well. Wednesday will likely end up being the warmest day this week.

By Thursday, a Pacific storm system will head into the region. By the time it arrives, moisture will be limited and precipitation will be light. This precipitation will probably start as rain, but will mix with, and changeover to snow during the day. At this point, models are indicating light accumulation, with most spots receiving under an inch of snow.

A Pacific storm will bring increasing chances of rain and snow for Thursday. Only a few flurries will linger into Friday morning. (wmtv weather)

Minor snow accumulation is expected through this week. Much of it will take place Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Most of the southern part of the state will end up with around, or under an inch. (wmtv weather)

Cooler temperatures will fill in behind this system as it exits to the east. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will be in the 20s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.