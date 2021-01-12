Multiple Madison cars have windows smashed, sifted through

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple cars had their windows completely shattered Saturday morning and were rummaged through, the Madison Police Department notes.

According to an incident report, cars were damaged around 6:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Owl Creek Drive and near Eagle Summit Court.

One person told MPD that they woke up to three “muffled bangs.” MPD then found multiple damaged vehicles.

MPD noted that multiple suspects, who wore all black, left the scene in a 2011 beige Ford Taurus that was reportedly stolen hours earlier in the 2900 block of Ashford Lane.

The stolen car had a handgun inside when it was stolen, MPD added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.