Over 160k vaccine doses administered in Wis. as COVID-19 cases continue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 160,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out across Wisconsin, the state’s top health agency announced Tuesday.

According to the Dept. of Health Services’ daily COVID-19 dashboard, 163,371 doses have been administered. Of those, 104,806 were Pfizer and 58,564 were Moderna.

So far in Wisconsin, 607,650 vaccines have been allocated and 373,100 have been shipped out.

DHS noted that 57,000 vaccines went to skilled nursing facilities while 140,000 went to assisted living facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program.

While vaccines are being administered, there are still new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Wisconsin. DHS notes that 2,790 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed positive. This brings the total number of infections to date to 511,136.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has begun to decline in the past few days, now seated at 2,827.

There were 149 people hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, DHS reports, bringing the total COVID-19 patients hospitalized back over the 1,000 mark threshold. There are 1,017 people in hospitals for COVID-19, 221 of which are in the ICU.

DHS also noted that 49 people have died from COVID-19 since the previous report.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.