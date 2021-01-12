Advertisement

Missing Linden man found and is safe

Stephon Jordan
Stephon Jordan(Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINDEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities say a missing 27-year-old Linden man has been located and is safe.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the last time anyone had spoken with Stephon A. Jordan before he was reported missing was Saturday during a phone call in which he said he was in Madison with some people from Dodgeville.

On one occasion since that day, Jordan’s phone had shown he was in Richland Center, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Authorities did not say where he was located.

