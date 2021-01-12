SSM Health opens new COVID-19 vaccine location for non-employees

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health opened a new facility in Sun Prairie on Tuesday to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to qualifying health care workers who do not work for the health system.

Last week, SSM Health providers began offering doses to those in the 1A classification, including dentists, private practitioners, and school nurses. The company stated it is working with 200 organizations as well as public health officials to deliver the vaccine as quickly as possible.

As it stands, SSM Health has 10 locations for non-employees.

“We are honored to be providing the vaccine to our partners in community health,” the company wrote in a statement. “We ask that everyone please continue to be patient as we wait for the vaccine to be more widely available.”

The new location is not expected to be the last for the health system. It expects to establish even more sites as the vaccines become available to more groups, such as frontline essential workers and those over 75 years old.

SSM officials are expecting the vaccine to become available to the general public sometime this spring or summer.

Until then, they urge people to continue taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Those include wearing a mask, socially distancing, and avoiding gathering with people who are not in your household.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.