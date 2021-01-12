Advertisement

UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22

Jordan played both sports at West Carter High School
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of 22.
By Brian Milam
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of 22.

Details of his passing are not complete.

Jordan played basketball for the Wildcats during the 2019–2020 season appearing in two games.

“Our hearts are broken today. We learned early this morning that we have lost Ben Jordan,” said John Calipari, UK head basketball coach. “It is difficult for me to express and to put into words what a tragedy it is to lose a young person too early. Ben impacted our team last season in so many ways with his kind heart, his big smile and his wonderful personality. He cared so deeply about this place and it meant so much to him to be a part of this team. We are grieving today over the loss of a teammate and a brother, but Ben will not be forgotten. We ask that everyone keep Ben and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this time as we try to find a way forward. Ben, may you rest in peace.”

As a freshman at UK in 2019, the 6-foot-9 West Carter product appeared in ten games for the baseball Wildcats pitching 8.2 innings and pitched a scoreless inning against nationally-ranked Vanderbilt to close out the 2019 season.

“We are devastated to learn of Ben Jordan’s tragic passing last night,” said Nick Mingione, UK head baseball coach. “There are no words to express the shock and heartache our team is feeling with the loss of Ben. He was an absolute joy to coach and be around. His coaches, teammates and brothers loved him dearly. His smile, his sense of humor and love for this university will never be forgotten. He will be missed beyond measure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben’s family and we will support them in any way we can during this extremely difficult time. We are all hurting and will find a way carry Ben’s legacy forward and keep him in our heart always.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

