UW Health notes decline in HPV vaccinations amid COVID-19

(WJRT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health emphasized the importance of adolescents getting the HPV vaccine Tuesday after noticing a decline in vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, it is important to begin the vaccination process as soon as possible for the common virus. HPV can cause six kinds of cancer in men and women.

UW Health noted that the Wisconsin Cancer Collaborative released a brief noting substantial declines in HPV vaccine delivery in the United States. Other vaccinations for infants and young children are beginning to approach pre-pandemic levels.

“The HPV vaccine is really one of the most incredible tools we have at our disposal to prevent several cancers,” said Dr. Noelle LoConte of UW Carbone Cancer Center. “But for it to work we need to vaccinate kids, and the sooner the better.”

The HPV vaccine is recommended for children ages 11-12, and as early as 9 years of age. Boys and girls should both get the vaccine, UW Health added.

UW Health noted that January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and HPV is the probable cause of 91% of cervical cancers, according to the CDC.

