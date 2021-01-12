UW Hospital performs record organ transplants, despite COVID

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin Hospital performed a record 548 organ transplants last year, even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary closure of part of its transplant program.

Mike Anderson is executive director of UW Organ and Tissue Donation.

He said the hospital had 173 deceased donors last year, up from the previous record of 150.

He said part of that was due to an increase in heart attacks, strokes and other events that can cause brain death — likely because some people with chronic diseases put off care due to the coronavirus.

