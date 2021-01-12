Advertisement

UW Hospital performs record organ transplants, despite COVID

A health care worker puts on PPE to head into a COVID patient's room.
A health care worker puts on PPE to head into a COVID patient's room.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin Hospital performed a record 548 organ transplants last year, even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary closure of part of its transplant program.

Mike Anderson is executive director of UW Organ and Tissue Donation.

He said the hospital had 173 deceased donors last year, up from the previous record of 150.

He said part of that was due to an increase in heart attacks, strokes and other events that can cause brain death — likely because some people with chronic diseases put off care due to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated

Latest News

Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
Wisconsin man arrested after being part of Capitol riot
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Evers back Senate’s COVID-19 bill
Over 160k vaccine doses administered in Wis. as COVID-19 cases continue
Stephon Jordan
Missing Linden man found and is safe
Barb Reilly, medical assistant, receives her second dose today at Mercyhealth Hospital and...
Mercyhealth workers receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose