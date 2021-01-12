Visitors to Dane Co Parks hit record high, increase volunteerism

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a record high number of visitors to Dane County parks in 2020, the number of volunteers has also grown.

According to a news release, four million visitors attended Dane County parks in 2020.

County Executive Joe Parisi said in the last seven months, there has been a 25% increase in park attendance.

“As our park system has grown, so has the number of volunteers and partners supporting our park lands,” Parisi said. “Working with volunteers has been a game changer for Dane County Parks. Dane County would not have such an amazing park system without our devoted and passionate corps of volunteers and partners.”

Recent data from Dane Co. Parks shows that there are 3,200 volunteers between 18 Friends groups, more than a dozen partner groups and individuals who donated over 66,755 hours in 2019.

Dane Co. Parks noted that since the inception of the volunteer program in 1992, volunteers have made a $17 million impact on their parks.

Those who want to get involved in the Volunteer Program can visit the Dane Co. Parks website.

