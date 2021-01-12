What the two new strains of COVID mean for the vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New variants of the coronavirus that started in the United Kingdom and South Africa are now in the United States, and testing is already pitting those strains against the vaccine.

Eight states, including New York and Florida, report cases of the new variant, which so far bears similar symptoms to the original virus but carries a 40% higher infection rate. That infection rate is a concern for specialists, who stress the importance of face coverings, hand hygiene and social distancing in the face of the new strains.

The good news: preliminary testing conducted by the University of Texas shows the vaccine holds up against the new variants.

“They took antibodies from people who received the Pfizer vaccine and tested them against some of the important variants, both the UK variant and the south African variant,” said Dr. Alison Schwartz, the Associate Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at SSM Health. “It did not seem to affect the neutralizing ability of those antibodies.”

She added that variants of the virus are something specialists around the world expected, and there have probably already been variants popping up so subtle that they were never tracked. Should the virus evolve to the point that a new vaccine is needed, Dr. Schwartz says that medical experts already have a blueprint ready, thanks to the first vaccine.

Dr. Schwartz also highlighted lines of communication, both between countries and between the CDC and local experts, noting that the sharing of information on the new variants helped garner a quick response while keeping medical professionals across the world on the same page.

