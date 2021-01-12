Who is Aaron Rodgers? Packers QB to host Jeopardy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Packers superstar seems to have all the answers on the field and pretty soon he’ll have all of the answers on Jeopardy!

Who is Aaron Rodgers?

The quarterback revealed on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday that he will be one of the guest hosts on the popular game show in the near future.

Rodgers did not say when he would be on, telling McAfee that pretty soon the list of coming guests hosts would be released and – like those MVP trophies – his name would be on it.

On Monday, former Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings took the reins as guest host, following the passing of Alex Trebek late last year.

The show plans on running through a series of guest hosts before picking a permanent one.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.