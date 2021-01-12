Advertisement

Who is Aaron Rodgers? Packers QB to host Jeopardy

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Packers superstar seems to have all the answers on the field and pretty soon he’ll have all of the answers on Jeopardy!

Who is Aaron Rodgers?

The quarterback revealed on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday that he will be one of the guest hosts on the popular game show in the near future.

Rodgers did not say when he would be on, telling McAfee that pretty soon the list of coming guests hosts would be released and – like those MVP trophies – his name would be on it.

On Monday, former Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings took the reins as guest host, following the passing of Alex Trebek late last year.

The show plans on running through a series of guest hosts before picking a permanent one.

