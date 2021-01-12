Advertisement

Wisconsin communites see 10 percent increase in transportation funding

(WEAU)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday that communities across the state received $126 million in transportation funding payments.

The payments were made on Jan. 4 and are part of the first quarterly payments for 2021, according to WisDOT.

Local governments received more than $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) financial assistance to support transportation related projects in calendar year 2020, WisDOT says; this is a 10 percent increase over calendar year 2019 allocations.

“These payments represent part of the cooperative work we do with local governments across the state to keep goods and services moving throughout Wisconsin,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “We are committed to investing wisely and working hard together to come up with innovative, efficient transportation solutions.”

The local assistance increase is part of more than $465 million in new funding for transportation projects included in the 2019-2020 state budget, the largest dedication of new, ongoing revenue to the transportation fund in a generation, according to WisDOT.

In addition to the 10 percent GTA increase, the budget included $320 million in new funding for the State Highway Rehabilitation program. It also provided $90 million in one-time funding for the Local Roads Improvement Program-Supplement grant program.

GTAs help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated

Latest News

Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
Wisconsin man arrested after being part of Capitol riot
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Evers back Senate’s COVID-19 bill
Over 160k vaccine doses administered in Wis. as COVID-19 cases continue
Stephon Jordan
Missing Linden man found and is safe
Barb Reilly, medical assistant, receives her second dose today at Mercyhealth Hospital and...
Mercyhealth workers receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose